Missing Wayne County woman kidnapped, forced into sex trafficking ring, prosecutors say

The Wayne County Prosecutor has charged a Detroit man and a Warren woman with kidnapping, human trafficking, and forcing a 39-year-old woman into having sex for money.

Glen Deshun Ford, 46, of Detroit, and Dannille Jeanette Phifer, 45, of Warren, were both charged after being arrested earlier this month.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 39-year-old woman from Wayne County had been missing since April of this year when Westland police were led to a motel in Redford on June 18.

When they arrived at the motel, police stopped a car with Ford and Phifer in it and arrested both of them. When officers entered the motel room, they found the missing woman inside.

No details about how police were led to the hotel or how the two are connected to the victim were released.

However, according to the prosecutor's office, Ford and Phifer kidnapped the woman and forced her to engage in sex acts for money.

Both suspects are being held on a $1 million cash bond and are charged with human trafficking involving kidnapping, prostitution, and running a human trafficking enterprise.