Missouri man arrested after alleged assault at northern Michigan campsite

A Missouri man is accused of assaulting a woman while camping in northern Michigan.

Police were called to Kellogg Road in Kalkaska County's Clearwater Township around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after an assault was reported at a campsite.

Read more news from around Michigan here.

The victim said she traveled with 25-year-old Morgan Daniel Mihalko, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., to camp. The victim told police the pair had been arguing all day, and during an argument in her vehicle that evening, she threw Mihalko's backpack out of the vehicle and told him to leave.

That's when they both got out of the vehicle, and Mihalko alleged started assaulting the victim. The victim said she tried to call 911, but Mihalko threw her phone into the woods. When the victim activated the panic alarm on her vehicle, Mihalko left on foot.

He was arrested while walking down the road. He is charged with domestic violence and interfering with electronic communication. His bond was set at $10,000, 10% cash/surety.