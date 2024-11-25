A tragic house fire claimed two lives in Canton Township on Sunday night when a mobile home went up in flames, killing two children and hospitalizing three others.

The scene at the Glen Ridge Manufactured Home Community was all quiet on Monday morning with a home showing extensive smoke and fire damage around the roof and on the sides.

A single police unit was spotted near the residence to start the week, but it was a vastly different scene at 12 hours earlier when crews from several departments responded to the neighborhood.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when Canton Township police and fire responders received a 911 call about a fire.

When crews arrived, they saw a residence fully engulfed in flames with two adults and two children outside. According to a police report, a third child was rescued from the inside of the home and all five were taken to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, two children died from their injuries while the third remains in critical but stable condition.

Both parents are also expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.