Mom of teen with autism advocates for new bill allowing medical marijuana on school premises

Seventeen states — including Michigan — allow medical marijuana use for minors. Doctors say it helps children with autism, seizures, and behavioral issues.

But in this state, it can be tough for kids to use their medication during school hours. Legislators are working to ease the burden for students missing out on their education.

FOX 2: "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

Jayden: "I want to be a musician."

FOX 2: "What do you play?"

"Guitar, piano."

Like any 16-year-old, Jayden Carter has big dreams, but like one in 36 American children, Jayden struggles with autism. He and his mother reached a breaking point before Jayden turned 10.

"It got to a point to where he had over 127 times, the cops were over," said Amie Carter, his mother. "Three hundred days of hospitalization at different facilities and CPS was at a point to where they were going to force me to terminate my rights because they thought he was going to hurt me."

Out of options, Carter said she turned to medical marijuana for her son. Two doctors prescribed cannabis pills for Jayden when he was 9 years old, and it’s made a dramatic difference.

"When I started cannabis, it opened up my brain to understand and have knowledge of what I needed to do, to get out of the situation or to fix what I don’t like about myself," Jayden said. "I just understand me at a whole new level."

But for Jayden to use his medication during school hours, state law requires his mom to check him out of class and drive 1,000 feet from campus. A group of Michigan legislators want to change that law.

"I was a teacher for seven and a half years," said State Rep. Dylan Wegela (D-District 26). "It’s really important that students feel that they are being treated equitably. that their medicine matters too. That they’re not having to miss class time."

State Reps Wegela and Jimmie Wilson introduced a House bill, which would allow K-12 students to use pediatric medical marijuana on campus and place it where other student medications are kept.



The rules for House Bill 5063 are:

The student must have approval from two doctors.

An annual medical marijuana license

It must be in their possession and it can only be given by a school nurse or administrator.

The bill does not include smoking marijuana.

"This isn’t going to be some rampant thing where all the kids are now going to bring their medical marijuana into schools," said Rep. Jimmie Wilson (D-District 32). "It’s really going to be those patients who have a license."

Currently, 10 states and Washington, DC allow children to use medical marijuana at school for treatment. Amie Carter hopes Michigan will be next.

If the bill passes, it will help 183 students — and their families.

"I hope when this does pass, that people feel a little more comfortable or curious, and that the success stories will start coming out," said Amie Carter.

The House Bill is in committee. The next step is to get testimony from supporters, Carter is optimistic the bill will become law before her son graduates from high school.

Jayden and Amie Carter



