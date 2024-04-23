Monroe man dead after head-on crash on Telegraph

A three-vehicle crash Monday night in Monroe County killed a 37-year-old man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Gary Akridge was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra north on Telegraph Road south of Erie Road in Erie Township when he crossed the centerline around 11:45 p.m.

The pickup hit a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox head-on before the truck overturned on the right side in the middle of the road. After the crash, a 19-year-old woman driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Telegraph tried to avoid the truck in the road, but still hit the front of it, pushing it backwards.

Authorities said airbags did not deploy in the Sierra or the Grand Cherokee, but the Equinox's airbags deployed. All drivers were wearing seatbelts except for a passenger in the Sierra.

Akridge, of Monroe, died in the crash. His passenger, a 41-year-old Monroe woman, was hurt and taken to a hospital, where she is stable.

The driver of the Equinox, a 58-year-old Dearborn man, and his backseat passenger, a 21-year-old Toledo woman, are both listed as stable. The driver of the Jeep is also listed as stable.

The sheriff's office said speed and careless driving were factors in the crash.

A crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.