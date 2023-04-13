Monroe man in critical condition after being hit while walking in road

A Monroe man who was walking in the road in Frenchtown Township was hit Wednesday night.

Mason S. Mayville, 22, was walking east in the middle of the westbound lane of Mall Road west of N. Monroe Street when he was hit by a Jeep Patriot around 9:05 p.m.

Mayville is hospitalized in critical condition. The driver who hit him, a 46-year-old woman from Dundee was not hurt. Authorities said she was wearing her seatbelt, and her airbags did not deploy.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.