Monroe police officer crashes after driver turns in front of them

A Monroe police officer crashed into a driver who turned in front of them Monday night, the department said.

The officer was in a fully marked patrol vehicle and traveling south on North Monroe Street. While going through the intersection at West Elm Avenue, an SUV turned left in front of the officer around 11:30 p.m.

Both the officer and SUV driver were taken to a hospital for injuries suffered. The officer suffered minor injuries and has since been released. Police did not provide the other driver's condition.

Police said that there was no chase involved in the crash. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but per department policy, Michigan State Police will investigate the crash.