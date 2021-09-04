Monroe Post police looking for suspect of multiple car thefts at Lake Erie beach

Multiple vehicles were broken into at the Lake Erie public beach access according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

Police said the theft happened at around 6 p.m. on Sept 3. Troopers arrived at the scene around 8p.m. to speak to victims and review camera footage.

The suspect's vehicle was identified as a light blue/gray passenger car with tinted windows and a dark colored quarter panel on the passenger side.

Photos via Michigan State Police Monroe Post

Police said to not approach or contact anyone associated with this vehicle as they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Contact Tpr. James Roose at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post with any information or if the vehicle is recognized.

Advertisement