Monroe Street Drive-In movie theater returns to Detroit this fall

Catch a movie in Downtown Detroit as the Monroe Street Drive-In returns this November.

After having success last winter, the drive-in is opening again Nov. 12 and will stay open through the spring. Classic films and family-friendly movies will be shown on the big screen. There will be concessions, restrooms, and warming areas at the theater.

In addition to watching from your car, there will be outdoor seating pods available. The pods, which will seat two to four people, are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year's drive-in will also include local artwork from Sheefy McFly, whose work was featured at the Monroe Street Midway roller rink this summer.

"Last winter’s Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine showed us that thousands of families across Metro Detroit need more safe, approachable activities to enjoy in their downtown, especially during the colder months when we’ve all been cooped up for so long," said Ivy Greaner, chief operating officer at Bedrock. "The theater is back this year for its sequel, but this time we want to do even more. We hope that the addition of outdoor seating and local artwork will help make this season unforgettable for all the right reasons."

Tickets are $20 per vehicle. They can be purchased here beginning at noon Nov. 9. Show titles will be announced weekly.

The drive-in is at 32 Monroe Street.