Monroe woman killed in crash after losing control on icy roads

A Monroe woman died in a crash after losing control on an icy road Monday morning.

Victoria C. Donnelly-Goins, 25, was driving on Newport Road east of Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township at 8:34 a.m. when she lost control of her Honda Civic and crossed the centerline. She hit a Ford Escape head-on.

Donnelly-Goins was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Escape, 34-year-old Shannon N. Klotz, of Flat Rock, was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and released. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Read Next: 3-5 more inches of snow expected in Southeast Michigan this week

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557.