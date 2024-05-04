Montrose man convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor

Joshua Robert Eberline, 45, of Montrose was convicted of two counts of sexual assault involving a minor earlier this week.

He was convicted of one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree involving a person under 13 years of age and one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree involving a person under 13 years of age.

Eberline was charged as a habitual offender. He was previously convicted in 2002 of assault with intent to murder.

"Sadly, these types of cases are all too common, and we have had several similar convictions recently," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "I want the public to know that we take a tough stance on child sexual assaults and perpetrators must be prepared to face harsh consequences," he said.

Under Michigan law, Eberline faces up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 3.