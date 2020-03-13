More coronavirus confirmed in Michigan as positive cases climb to 25

The number of coronavirus cases has climbed for the second time Friday, with state officials reporting nine more cases Friday night, bringing the total up to 25.

Among the new nine cases are three women from Wayne County, including one from Detroit, two women and one man from Oakland County, one woman from Charlevoix County and one man from Bay County.

The cases, which were announced at 9 p.m. include:

An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.

An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.

An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.

Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

As positive cases have trickled in, state officials have adapted to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 while planning on boosting the number of testing.

On Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer confirmed the first two cases in Michigan after testing found a woman from Oakland County and a man from Wayne County, both with a history of travel.

Advertisement

RELATED: List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

A third case was confirmed around 6 p.m. Thursday before increasing to 12 by the end of the night. Their locations include

An adult female from Ingham County

Two adult females and one adult male from Kent County

An adult female from Montcalm

Two adult males from Oakland County

An adult male from St. Clair County

One adult female and one adult male from Washtenaw County

Amid mass cancelations of sporting events, concerts, and seasonal parties planned, Whitmer also announced public schools would be closed until April.

RELATED: Full list of coronavirus cancellations and closures in Michigan

Then mid-day Friday, four more confirmed cases were confirmed:

An adult female from Detroit

An adult male from Washtenaw County

An adult female from Wayne County

An adult male from an unknown location

While the number of positive cases being reported is small relative to states like New York, California, and Washington, the last two recording deaths, Michigan's positive case count is expected to increase. While the constant shifting numbers of those tested rises, officials argue that's a good thing.

RELATED: Track the spread of COVID-19 with our interactive map

"If we do our jobs right, you should see a rapid increase in the number of people testing positive, we can change the course of this very difficult time," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during a Friday press conference.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.