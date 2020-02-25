More questions than answers for family of Mumford student that drowned in school pool

A tragic incident Monday afternoon has presented a Detroit family with more questions than answers.

"How do you drown if you can swim? That's my question."

Da'Sean Blanding, a 15-year-old student at Mumford High School was found unresponsive by a certified swimming instructor who began CPR on the teen after pulling him out of the school's swimming pool.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Da'Sean was very loving, he loved everybody. He loves to give hugs," said Rose, Blanding's aunt. "What's hard for me is we share a Birthday. Not looking forward to it."

Since Blanding's death, the school has put the swimming teacher on leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti also released a statement:

"Yesterday's loss of one of our students during school hours and at one of our schools has been one of the most difficult incidents we have endured as a School Board/Superintendent team. We are committed to determine what caused this tragic loss at the highest level of transparency once the facts surface regarding what occurred. If the conclusion of the investigation reveals any wrongdoing then we will be sure to hold any and all personnel or students accountable. At this point, the swimming teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation or the surfacing of more facts regarding the incident."

Even with updates from the district executive and the school, Blanding's family is unsatisfied with the information they've been given.

"DPS ain't called nobody. The only call my niece got was to inform her of the situation," said Rose. "All we want to know is, what happened?"

