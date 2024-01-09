More showers for Wednesday, blast of snow expected Friday

Departing low pressure overnight brings BLUSTERY conditions to Southeast Michigan Wednesday.

A new storm crosses the region Friday evening into Saturday morning with accumulating snow. Then, MUCH COLDER air arrives Saturday night and lasts through next week.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, cloudy and cool with occasional showers. Breezy and a low of 34.

Wednesday: Cloudy with windy conditions and a few rain/snow showers. The high will be 37.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few snow showers and a high of 38.

Friday: Cloudy with snow developing during the evening. Accumulation is likely overnight into Saturday morning. Expect a high of 37.

Saturday: We'll have a SNOWY MORNING. It will be breezy and colder with a high near 30.

Sunday: BRISK and COLD with snow flurries and a high near 20.

Monday: For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be mostly cloudy and FRIGID with a high of 16.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, FRIGID with a high of 12.

STAY WARM,

-Luterman



