More snow this week • Dead body found on Southfield Freeway • Wayne County woman charged in Atlanta riots

It may not have added up too much, but the snow totals left over from this weekend weren't minor when considering the January that Southeast Michigan had.

Up to three inches dropped for residents in Metro Detroit that stuck around for the winter.

And more could be on the way.

The next system that will hit Michigan is already building out west with the beginnings of a system building over the lower Rocky Mountains. It could bring somewhere between three and five inches, though those totals could change.

Southeast Michigan temperatures are expected to hover at or around freezing for the bulk of the week.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system building out west is beginning to carve a path to the Great Lakes. Several states expecting to be in the system's path have already announced winter weather advisories and warnings.

They primarily include parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

As the week progresses, the map will also evolve, likely adding Michigan soon.

It's not quite clear when the snow could hit, but commuters will likely be able to make it to work without much trouble Wednesday morning. The snow will definitely be falling by midday, however.

Also causing some travel plan problems will be the gusty conditions that will blow in as the system arrives.

Dead body on Southfield Freeway found with gunshot wound

Michigan State Police started the week with a homicide investigation after officers were dispatched to a Metro Detroit highway for reports of a dead body. State police found a male body lying on the ground on the ramp from the northbound Southfield Freeway onto I-96.

Police made the gruesome discovery early Monday morning around 3:30 a.m. The discovery has led to massive traffic jam as police are diverting traffic at M-39 and Plymouth Road.

According to police, a 22-year-old male died after being fatally shot. There were no vehicles left on the freeway, so it's unclear how the victim's body made it to the freeway. It's also unknown if the shooting took place at the location or the body was left there.

Police have dispatched K-9 units to search for evidence and to determine where the victim was shot. The investigation is continuing. If you have information regarding this incident please call the MSP tip line at 855-MICH-TIP or crime stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Wayne County woman faces charges after being arrested during Atlanta riot

Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. One of the suspects charged was a Wayne County resident.

Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Ga.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Mich. were each charged with four misdemeanors and four felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly. The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

Suspects arrested in downtown Atlanta riot (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The violence Downtown was part of ongoing tensions that have happened for more than a year in Atlanta and in DeKalb County, where law enforcement said environmental activists camping out in the forest have fought against the training facility's construction by committing crimes. Protestors say the facility will destroy the Weelaunee Forest and expand law enforcement in the area.

Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims

Ten people were killed, and another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. In total, 10 people — five men and five women — were declared dead at the scene. Another 10 people were taken to local hospitals in various conditions. According to officials, the same suspect may have attempted to attack another dance studio in Alhambra as well, but no one was injured.

Though the attack happened in a majority Asian community, officials have said it's too early to classify this attack as a hate crime.

While families grieve loved ones and others recover, GoFundMe has established a web page to help the victims of this attack. The crowdfunding platform has set up a page to help find verified fundraisers to help support the Monterey Park community and the victims. The page can be found by clicking here.

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, study shows

The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade.

Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state that would be enough to repair Michigan's roads, a Michigan Department of Transportation-funded study looking at their feasibility said.

The report came up with potential toll roads on Michigan highways, including several spots along the border and around major metro regions in Michigan. It also determined Michigan could generate close to $3 billion in revenue if the entire highway system was tolled.

But such a network would still be tough to build, requiring a litany of social, technical, financial, and regulatory factors be considered before it could be implemented.

Daily Forecast

The temperatures won't vary much from the weekend, but some stronger wind gusts could make things a bit trickier this Monday. Temperatures are expected to hover at or around freezing for the bulk of the week.

What else we're watching

Gas prices bounced back up by 7 cents this week. Michigan drivers are now paying $3.37 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. Oil demand may drop if the economy stalls The U.S. Attorneys office and the ATF plan to announce a significant prison sentencing for a firearm trafficker who commonly made straw purchases - including one firearm used in the killing of a child. A cancer survivor who beat the disease as a teenager is returning to the hospital where she fought her illness, but this time as an employee of the institution. FOX 2 will have more will Corewell Health Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak later. The Detroit mayor and city council president will both be on site for an announcement about affordable housing just north of the city's downtown this Monday. The baby formula factory that was at the center of a massive shortage in available baby food in February 2022 is being investigated by the justice department. The Sturgis-based Abbott baby formula plant is being investigated for a work stoppage that lasted months.

Tax filing season starts Monday: What you need to know

Along with the new year, comes the beginning of tax filing season which begins on January 23.

The Internal Revenue Service says it will begin to accept and process 2022 tax returns.

"With the three previous tax seasons dramatically impacted by the pandemic, the IRS has taken additional steps for 2023 to improve service for taxpayers," the IRS said on its website. "As part of the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers."

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a light at the end of the tunnel" of the IRS’ customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats’ climate and health law.