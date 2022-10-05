More than 1.3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater released into Huron River

On Tuesday, 1,375,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater were released into the Huron River in Ann Arbor.

According to the city, staff at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge around 1:30 p.m. when they noticed low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels. The discharge started at 11 a.m.

This wastewater had been through all steps of treatment except disinfection, the city said.

Related: Wixom company issued violations over Huron River chemical spill

It flowed into the river through the outfall, so staff closed the outflow and restored water levels to the ultraviolet disinfection system, a process that was completed at 2:05 p.m., the city said.

The Washtenaw County Health Department and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have been notified, the city said.

According to officials with EGLE, the wastewater was filtered but did not have a final UV treatment, and both tests of the wastewater showed levels below allowed limits. It would have been released into the river after this treatment.

The health department will test the water to ensure no additional cleanup efforts are needed, though the wastewater is expected to be diluted by the river.