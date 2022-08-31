More than $1 million seized at Blue Water Bridge after man fails to disclose cash

More than $1 million was seized from a man at the Blue Water Bridge last week after he didn't tell Customs and Border Patrol about the cash.

According to CBP, the man, who is a United States citizen, was traveling into Port Huron with his family after being denied entry into Canada on Aug. 22. He first denied having more than $10,000, but changed that number to $990,000.

Agents found $1,096,584 in two safes during an inspection.

"There is no limit as to how much currency travelers can import or export as long as it is accurately declared to CBP," said acting Port Director Geoffrey Stoffel.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Travelers must declare when they transport more than $10,000 in monetary instruments when traveling in or out of the U.S.