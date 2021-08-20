More than sports: Ruth Ellis Center gets $50,000 from Detroit City FC 2021 Prideraiser

article

Ruth Ellis Center, which helps LGBTQ+ young people, is receiving $50,000 from the Detroit City Football Club 2021 Prideraiser campaign.

Each June, soccer fans pledge an amount they will donate for every goal scored that month.

Northern Guard Supporters rallied $23,000 for the cause, while DCFC corporate partner Ally chipped in $27,000.

Andrea Brimmer, the chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally, got emotional while talking about her LGBTQ son before revealing the donation.

"We really didn't think $23,000 was enough. It's a good number, but we're gonna round it up and get it to $50,000," Brimmer said. "Hopefully that will do a lot of good."

Ruth Ellis provides resources, outreach, support, and more to young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Supporters will celebrate the donation at halftime during Saturday's DCFC. The team takes on San Diego 1904 FC at 7:30 p.m. at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium. Get tickets here.