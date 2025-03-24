More unregulated online casinos ordered to cease operations in Michigan

article

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) recently ordered 10 online casinos to cease operations in the state, citing violations of gambling laws.

According to a press release from MGCB, cease-and-desist letters were sent to Belize-based Apex Dynamics Ltd. for these websites:

Aladdin’s Gold Casino

All Star Slots

Buzz Luck

Club World Casinos

CryptoReels

High Noon

Lucky Red Casino

Manhattan Slots Casino

ReelSpin Casino

Slotter Casino

The backstory:

The gaming board said multiple gaming laws were violated, and the unlicensed websites allegedly made it difficult for players to access their winnings. According to the MGCB, players are often required to wager their initial deposits several times before they can receive their winnings.

All 10 websites were given two weeks to cease operations.

"The Gaming Control Board’s relentless dedication to maintaining the integrity of Michigan’s gaming industry drives our efforts," said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams. "We will continue to take strong action to shut down illegal operations that undermine trust in Michigan’s legal gaming system."

What's next:

If the websites do not comply, the operators could face prison time.

Businesses that offer gambling without a license could be charged with a felony that includes a penalty up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $100,000.

What you can do:

If you like online gambling, the state released a list of licensed online gaming providers.

Review the list below to make sure your favorite website is licensed.