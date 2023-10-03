More workers laid off during UAW strike • Court denies appeal from Oxford shooter's parents • House explodes

As the UAW strike continues, more Ford and General Motors workers have been laid off.

GM laid off 164 workers in Ohio and Indiana, while Ford laid off 330 workers in Illinois and Ohio.

Ford said these additions are due to the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant. UAW members at that plant were called to join the strike Friday after UAW President Shawn Fain said Ford and GM "refused to make meaningful progress at the table."

Along with the layoffs, the strike has also led to large losses, according to Anderson Economic Group (AEG).

In an analysis of the strike's fiscal impacts, AEG said the second week was costlier than the first week after suppliers in 20 states stopped operating after being called on by Fain.

Featured article

Oxford shooting appeal denied

The Michigan Supreme Court denied a request to hear the Oxford High School shooter's parents' case.

After the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that there was enough evidence to try James and Jennifer Crumbley, their attorneys asked the Supreme Court to review the case.

If the court had agreed to hear it, details from the preliminary examination and other court proceedings would have been debated. However, since this was denied the appeals court ruling stands.

Both James and Jennifer are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The parents are accused of buying their son the weapon used in the shooting and failing to address his mental health concerns.

Featured article

Detroit house explodes

Officials believe a gas leak is to blame for a home explosion Monday in Detroit.

"We just heard a loud boom. It sounded like it was downstairs," said neighbor Summer Calhoun.

The blast destroyed the house near Sussex and Florence and damaged seven others.

"Even the house that is next door, you can tell somebody lives there, and the TVs are still mounted to the wall, and the whole side of their house is gone," said neighbor Lisa Thornton.

The owner of the home that exploded wasn't there at the time. Only one person who was in one of the affected homes complained of minor injuries.

When the homeowner arrived, she said she smelled gas earlier in the day. Others in the area also said they smelled gas over the weekend and reported it to DTE Energy.

Featured article

Nonprofit's blight clean-up lowers crime around Detroit

Volunteers are helping make Detroit a better place by cleaning up blight.

The project was put on by Life Remodeled, which connects companies to volunteer work that's needed around the city.

Tiffany Davis, an employee at Amazon Web Services, was volunteering Monday. She grew up only five minutes from the street she was cleaning up.

"When I saw this opportunity to be able to volunteer, give back, and clean up the blight, I felt like I was giving back twice," she said. "One for Amazon, and two for the Detroit city and my neighborhood that I love."

Life Remodeled CEO Chris Lambert said what they are doing is bringing down crime.

"Proven by the city of Detroit Police Department to reduce crime, they’ve shown us statistics after our projects and in fact, one year crime reduced in 10 out of 11 categories, including a 47% reduction in homicides," he said.

Featured article

K-12 students could take medical marijuana at school under new bill

Students enrolled at K-12 schools in Michigan would be allowed to take medical marijuana and CBD-infused products under new legislation introduced last week.

The bill, introduced by Democratic representatives in the Michigan House last week, would make it legal for students to ingest edibles, beverages, and other products with low amounts of marijuana while on school grounds or on a school bus.

A designated staff member would be authorized to administer the product. Those allowed to ingest would have written permission that specifies when it can be administered and who can receive it. Such examples include rescue medication to relieve or prevent symptoms.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

There's a few more days of warm, sunny weather before fall returns.

What else we're watching

Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York will get down to business after fiery first day

After a fiery first day of opening arguments, lawyers in Donald Trump's business fraud trial in New York will move on Tuesday to the more plodding task of going through years of his financial documents in what's expected to be a weekslong fight over whether they constitute proof of fraud.

An accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements for years was expected to be back on the witness stand for a second day.

Trump, who spent a full day Monday as an angry spectator at the civil trial, was contemplating a return to court as well.

Read more here.