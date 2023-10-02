Northville's life-sized skeletons are back - see them during this weekend's launch party

Expand / Collapse search

By Amber Ainsworth
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 120 life-sized skeletons are decked out in their best outfits and waiting to see you in downtown Northville.

This year's Skeletons are Alive kicks off Oct. 6 with a launch party in Town Square, across from the Marquis Theatre on Main Street. Enjoy music, food trucks, family entertainment, including a balloon artist, live pumpkin carving, and live circus performers, plus more at the Halloween tradition.

The party is from 6-9 p.m.

Can't make it Friday? The skeletons will be there all October. 

