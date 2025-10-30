Morgan Wallen playing 2 concerts at Michigan Stadium next summer

article

The Brief Morgan Wallen will play two nights at Michigan Stadium next July. Tickets will be available next week.



After Michigan Stadium's first ever concert this year, Morgan Wallen plans to hold two shows at the stadium next summer.

Wallen's Still The Problem Tour will stop at the home of the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on July 24 and July 25. The first night will include a performance by Thomas Rhett, while HARDY will join Wallen on the 25th. Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten will perform both nights.

The Big House is one of three stadiums where Wallen will perform; shows at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium are also on the bill. According to a press release, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), an organization that supports youth music and athletic programs.

Tickets:

Pre-sale registration is open now ahead of the pre-sale tickets becoming available next week.

Register here for the pre-sale.

After the pre-sale, public tickets will go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.