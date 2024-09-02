Mother finds 3-year-old at the bottom of pool in Shelby Township

A child who police say may have been choking on food fell into a pool and is currently in critical condition.

According to Shelby Township police, the 3-year-old was found at the bottom of the pool by his mother, who started performing CPR on her child as she stayed on the phone with dispatchers.

The incident occurred on Sunday, in the 14000 block of Bournemuth Drive in Shelby Township.

An off-duty public safety officer is neighbors with the family and came over to assist the mother until first responders arrived, according to police. The officer is not with the Shelby Township Police Department.

The child was coughing and breathing while being transported to a local hospital, police released. The 3-year-old was stable at first, but then became critical.

No other details were provided as of Monday afternoon.