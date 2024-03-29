Mother found not guilty in abuse case that killed one infant, injured twin brother

article

The mother charged in connection to a horrific child abuse case from back in 2020 was found not guilty Thursday.

Lisa Reed was found not guilty by a jury in the case where a 13-month-old was killed and his twin brother severely injured.

Her boyfriend, James Edward Gibson took a plea for child abuse first degree and second degree homicide. He was sentenced in 2022.

Gibson was living with Zion and Zyiare Reed's mother and was not the father of the boys. Both he and the mother were accused by police in the abuse case.

In July of 2020, Ecorse police responded to a call of an unresponsive child at an apartment on 7th Street. When they arrived, they could not revive Zyaire.

That was when they found out that the boy's brother Zion also showed signs of abuse. He required emergency surgery and survived.

Police placed Reed in custody and after an extensive manhunt over the following 12 hours, also arrested her boyfriend.

Sources told FOX 2 that both children were found with black eyes and severe injuries to the back of their ears, showing they had likely been picked up and shaken by their ears more than once.

Sources also said Zion had a broken clavicle and femur with other injuries and Zyaire had severe injuries to his chest over a period of months leading investigators to believe he had been tightly squeezed.

Prosecutors say they have roughly 150 pictures that show abuse and that evidence shows 13-month-old Zyaire suffered abuse for half his life.



