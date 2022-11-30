Mother heartbroken after son was killed for elevator etiquette in Greektown

A dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a shooting that killed a 29-year-old Sunday morning.

"It’s like right now, it’s like I’m in a dream and I’m having problems waking up from that dream," said Rosalind Hearst, the man's mother.

Hearst is living a nightmare and still coming to terms with the murder of her son Ariel Harris, gunned down at a party at the International Banquet Center in Greektown early Sunday morning.

On the video he steps back out of the elevator to see what he did, and then got back on the elevator, went about his business - like he hadn’t done anything at all," she said. "Like you have no conscience, you don’t have a heart."

Detroit police released video and pictures of Gayelon Spencer, the suspected gunman. Police say Harris was shot after an argument over holding an elevator. The suspect was reportedly upset that Harris allowed a group of women on first.

Murder suspect Gayelon Spencer

"My son was just being a gentleman, letting the females get on the elevator first. And you kill him over that?" she said.

Harris was shot in front of the mother of his children and his younger brother.

"He is handling this so hard," she said. "So hard. He had to carry his brother out (of) the building and the police put him in the backseat of the police car while he’s holding his brother, talking to him, trying to keep him talking."

Officers rushed Harris to Detroit Receiving Hospital where he later died.

Harris is described as a hardworking Detroiter, barber, and above all, a devoted father.

He leaves behind two sons - 9 and 3 years old.

"His sons they are his world, he loves his family," she said.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and searching for Spencer.

Harris’ family wants him to come forward.

"I just really wish and hope he has a little compassion," she said. "Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide investigators at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



