Mother in critical condition after fight between parents leads to shooting outside Michigan school

A fight between parents in the parking lot of a Michigan school led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said two women, a 31-year-old and a 27-year-old, had an altercation in the parking lot of Flint International Academy during student pickup time around 3:45 p.m.

During that fight, the 27-year-old allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other woman. The victim was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center, where she was listed in critical condition. The shooter was arrested.

No students were hurt. An investigation is ongoing.