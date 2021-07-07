Mother killed while son sleeps in Auburn Hills home; boyfriend arrested

A woman was shot to death in an Auburn Hills apartment early Tuesday while her son slept in another room, police said.

Deloris Avant, 36, was found dead at her apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle at 4:24 a.m.

Police said they woke her 13-year-old son up to tell him what had happened.

Avant's 32-year-old boyfriend, who police said she recently rekindled a relationship with, was arrested. They said he didn't live with her but had been staying at the home.

"We were called early Tuesday morning around 4:24 for a woman shot inside the apartment," said Deputy Chief Ryan Gagnon. "We’re also thankful that (the son) did not witness it, but was inside the apartment at the time. Tragically, we had to wake him up and explain what happened to his mom."

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-370-9460.