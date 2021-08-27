Mother of 2-year-old shot calls the attack senseless

A 2-year-old and a man were both shot inside a home at Littlefield and Fenkell on Detroit's west side at 8 p.m. Friday night.

The little girl, Aniyah, and her mother's fiance were both wounded. The girl, shot in the arm, is in critical condition while the man is in serious condition.

The girl's mother, Tiffany Garrett, says her 15-year-old son had gotten into an altercation with a group of people earlier. She said that the group came back and started "shooting up the house." Garrett herself is a gunshot survivor from 2009.

The girl was upstairs after just taking a bath.

"So when I went to go pick her up, she had blood all over her body," Garrett said. "And I knew she had been shot but I could not see where. Bullets were still going off so I couldn't assess her the way I wanted to. The bullets were still ringing out.

"This is senseless. Once again, it is always senseless. I am sick of using the word senseless. It's unacceptable."

The 2-year-old gunshot victim.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.