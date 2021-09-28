Mother of murder victim sues Warren police for seizing nearly $200K in items from his home

Katrina Evans, the mother of Tukoyo Moore, is suing the city of Warren police officers unlawfully seized close to $200,000 from her son’s home after he was murdered last year.

"I just feel like they took it. they took what they wanted," she said.

She says phones, a laptop, jewelry and clothes belonging to Moore and his six-year-old son Tai’raz were also taken.

"If I’m law enforcement I have to give you a notice," said attorney Todd Perkins. "And I have to say in that notice, what it is that I’m taking, and I also have to declare why I believe I have the authority to take it."

The Perkins Law Group is representing Evans in the suit. She claims police told one of the attorneys they sold some of the jewelry that was taken from the home, but reversed course a few days later.

"They called him back and told him that they found the jewelry," Evans said. "And the only way I can get it back, is if I sign something saying I wouldn’t hold them responsible."

"It doesn’t seem, it is a mechanism by which we’re going to give you some of your items back, but you’re going to waive your right to come at us for all the items," Perkins said. "And that’s not fair either."

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts was not immediately available for comment. Calls, emails and text messages went unanswered.

Moore was one of the victims in a triple murder that sent shockwaves through southeast Michigan last fall. Police found Moore’s body in a burning car on Detroit’s east side.

Investigators later found his 6-year-old son Tai’raz and girlfriend Isis Rimson killed execution-style in his home.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the murders revolved around drugs and money. Ex-con Nicholas Bahri is facing three counts of first degree murder and a number of other charges. Barre was bound over to circuit court last week.

