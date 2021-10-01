Motor City Comic Con announces mask requirement for Detroit event

article

All attendees will be required to wear masks at Motor City Comic Con.

The pop culture convention returns to Detroit on Oct. 15-17.

Guests, exhibitors, and staff must wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Masks can also be removed for photo ops and at the Celebrity and Comic Guest booths when plexiglass shields are used.

Children younger than 6 do not need to wear masks.

COVID-19 vaccines are not required to attend the event, and guests will not be asked about their vaccination status.