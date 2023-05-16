Motor City Comic Con, Hoedown, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Enjoy all things pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, see Tim McGraw and other country artists perform at the Hoedown, and more this weekend in Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on:

Motor City Comic Con

Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May, 21

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Comic Con, an event celebrating all things pop culture, is this weekend.

Browse comics and other merch, show off your costume, and meet celebrities, such as Clark Gregg, Christopher Lloyd, Carl Weathers, and more.

Tickets start at $30 for admission. Autographs and photos with celebs are extra.

Get tickets here.

Apple Blossom Experience

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Head just outside of Metro Detroit, where you can take a train ride to the orchard and wander the rows of apple trees and blossoms.

Tickets are $5 per person and free for children younger than 2.

Lucky Squirrel Flea Market

Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden City Town Center parking lot

More than 150 vendors will be at the event selling arts, crafts, antiques, and more.

Admission is free, and more markets are planned for July 22 and Sept. 16.

Hoedown

Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston

Country star Tim McGraw is headling this year's Hoedown. Other main stage performers include Chris Janson and Kassi Ashton.

Get tickets here.

Dino & Dragon Stroll

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through Canterbury surrounded by life-sized dinosaurs and dragons.

This event has timed tickets during the day, plus a special after-dark event on Saturday.

Tickets are $24.99 for adults and children 2 and up.

Get tickets here.