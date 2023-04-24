Motor City Makeover is looking for volunteers this May

"People, residents get out, register for the block club - volunteer, we need volunteers all over our community," said Shirly Rankin, Evergreen Block Club.

Detroiters are getting ready for Motor City Makeover - an annual tradition for more than 20 years - taking place the first three Saturdays in May.

"All across this city the neighborhoods that have come back the fastest - that have beautified the fastest - have been the ones where the neighbors led the effort," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Motor City Makeover is taking place the first three Saturdays in May, which means volunteers joining to clean and sprucing up neighborhoods, parks and playgrounds, one block at a time.

"Our efforts wouldn’t be possible without the help of our block clubs, our radio patrols, our faith-based community and the various groups across the city," said Mona Ali, Department of Neighborhoods.

The kick-off for the event took place Monday at the Evergreen Block Club Garden on the city’s west side.

"It’s a call to action to get involved to encourage everyone to get involved," said Tonie Stovall, volunteer coordinator.

For more information go the city's website HERE.



