Motorcyclist hits 130 MPH, splits traffic lanes on I-94 and I-75 in Detroit

A motorcyclist was arrested in Royal Oak after hitting speeds of over 130 MPH on I-94 and I-75 in Detroit – and Michigan State Police tracked him from the sky.

Police released the video on Sunday showing the motorcyclist hitting speeds of 130 MPH. MSP did not chase the rider – and instead put up a helicopter to track him from the sky.

In the one-minute-long video, which starts on I-94 in Dearborn near the Wyoming exit, the trooper in the helicopter reports the rider is going 130 MPH.

The video shows the motorcyclist swerving in and out of traffic along both freeways and, on I-94 near Rosa Parks, he split lanes at over 100 MPH between multiple cars.

He eventually got onto I-75 and slowed down briefly to 70 MPH – before accelerating back up to well over 100.

As he kept riding, MSP did not chase him. He eventually pulled into downtown Royal Oak where police there pulled him over.

When he was arrested, police said he had a GoPro and was recording his driving.

"Troopers from Metro South attempted to stop a motorcycle driver and the driver fled. The trooper did NOT pursue and notified Trooper 2," MSP said. "The suspect finally stopped for local police and was arrested. He had a go pro (sic) camera and recorded his driving. Another example of a traffic ticket turned into a jail visit."