Motorcyclist killed after running stop sign in Port Huron

A motorcyclist ran a stop sign and was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Port Huron.

Police said the 37-year-old motorcyclist who was riding west on Chestnut Street didn't stop at 16th Street at 6:25 a.m. An SUV headed north on 16th hit him.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be submitted texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app.