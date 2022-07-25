Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing into deck of Pontiac home

A motorcyclist died when he crashed Sunday when he crashed in Pontiac.

Andrew Joseph Haines, 32, of White Lake, was riding north on Gingell Court when he lost control around 4 p.m.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, he went off the road and hit a deck of a home on Chamberlain Street. Haines, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors. The crash remains under investigation.