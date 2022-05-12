Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights

A motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday night in Dearborn Heights.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was hit at Ford and Beech Daly roads.

Michael Bowyer said his vehicle was involved in the crash after he let his neighbor borrow it.

"She was just trying to pull out to make a left. Unfortunately I think the biker just didn't see her, and just collided with the vehicle," Bowyer said.

Police have not released details about the crash, and it is not clear who was at fault.