Motorcyclist passing on wrong side of road crashes into van in Livingston County

A motorcyclist was improperly passing on the wrong side of the road when he hit a minivan Tuesday afternoon in Howell, authorities said.

According to authorities, the 27-year-old motorcyclist was bypassing traffic by traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of N. Michigan Avenue near Victoria Park Drive just after 5 p.m. He hit the van, which was driven by a 28-year-old man, as the driver was entering the southbound lanes.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to a hospital.

The crash closed the road for about four hours.