Motown Museum renderings reveal immersive exhibits coming to $65 million landmark

New renderings of the Motown Museum's expansion released this week reveal an immersive experience awaits the future visitors that take a gander through its halls.

In one rendering showing the exhibit "The Motown Atmosphere," patrons of the museum are sent back in time with historic images of Motown, showing off the close-knit, family environment that cultivated the music style as it exploded out of Detroit.

Another exhibit called "The Backstage Lounge" is shown off, offering up the museum's entire musical catalog where visitors can access both tracks and interviews with alumni of the recording studio.

The update comes as the museum nears it's $65 million fundraising goal. So far, they've raised $59 million.

Motown Museum - The Motown Atmosphere exhibit

"We are full of gratitude for the $10 million federal grant Motown Museum received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) at the beginning of 2023, which greatly furthered our progress," said Robin Terry, the CEO of the museum said.

Terry spoke during a private donor event honoring The Temptations and the Four Tops when she gave the update.

She also said construction will commence in the spring after delays to the original plan of beginning building this past summer. Terry said the timeline changed due to "rigorous HUD environmental approvals."

Motown Museum - The Backstage Lounge exhibit

"In the meantime, our talented team of architects and exhibit designers are full-steam ahead on creating the immersive experiences that will tell the inspirational Motown story in a larger, expanded way," she said.

Once complete, the museum will be close to 50,000-square-feet and a cultural landmark for nearby neighborhoods and the city as a whole.