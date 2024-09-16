Motown Museum renovations: Inside renderings revealed with goal of completing expansion by 2026

article

New renderings show what the inside of the Motown Museum will look like after a massive project to expand the musical landmark in Detroit.

These renderings revealed Monday include the first look at the lobby and cafe of the museum. When the project is completed, the nearly 40,000-square-foot space will house immersive and interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, an expanded retail experience, and more.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for this project, with the past few months being full of important design details being finalized, leading us to this special moment allowing us to now share with our Detroit community and fans and visitors from around the world when they can step inside this one-of-a-kind experiential space," said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry. "Our expansion fundraising has now reached $70 million, nearing our final goal of $75 million. With our final campaign milestone within reach, our talented team of architects and construction planners are now fully executing and bringing our bold vision to life."

The third and final phase of the project is expected to begin this fall. After it is completed, there will be several months of interior design projects. The aim is for the upgraded museum to open in the summer of 2026.