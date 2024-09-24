Mount Clemens woman brutally beaten randomly in Detroit

An Uber ride to a friend's ended in a brutal beating for a young woman, dropped off a couple blocks from her final destination.

She says a random man on a bicycle attacked, without saying a word. Detroit police investigators at the 10th Precinct are working the case.

Morgan Catton's face was pummeled, and she’s still recovering a week and a half later.

Earlier this month, the Mount Clemens woman took an Uber heading to a friend's house at 14th and Hazelwood streets on Detroit’s west side,



The driver dropped her a block away from her final destination, he pulled off and she decided to walk.

That’s when, she says – a man on a bicycle pulled up and grabbed her by the neck and repeatedly punched her. He then left on the bike.

Detroit resident Terence Willis lives nearby and hopes DPD catches whoever did this.

"I'm very concerned," he said. "I think accountability is what's needed more so than anything else."

So does Morgan – we talked to her by phone, she told us, she was picked up by an ambulance and spent the night at the hospital.

She has stitches in her eye, mouth and lips - but no broken bones though.

Willis runs a nonprofit to encourage people move into this up and coming neighborhood, things like this doesn’t help.

"Things are looking up, but occasionally things happen," he said.

Detroit police say – they’re examining all aspects of this incident to determine who is responsible. If you have any info – call DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.