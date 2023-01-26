Expand / Collapse search

Movement announces partial lineup for Detroit music fest

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Part of the Movement festival lineup is here.

The electronic music festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Detroit's Hart Plaza.

Movement Music Fest lineup

  • Caribou
  • Carl Craig
  • Charlotte De Witte
  • Chris Liebing
  • Derrick Carter B2b
  • Mark Farina
  • Dj Minx
  • Dj Seinfeld
  • Dom Dolla B2b John Summit
  • Ela Minus
  • Fjaak
  • Giorgia Angiuli (Live)
  • Green Velvet
  • Klangkuenstler
  • Lsdxoxo
  • Masters At Work
  • Moodymann
  • Robert Hood (Live)
  • Spedj
  • Surgeon
  • Tsha
  • Underworld

Movement tickets

One-day and three-day passes for the festival are available now.

VIP tickets range from $159-359, plus service fees.

General admission tickets range from $119-259, plus fees.

Buy tickets here. 

More music fest news: