Movement announces partial lineup for Detroit music fest
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Part of the Movement festival lineup is here.
The electronic music festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Detroit's Hart Plaza.
Movement Music Fest lineup
- Caribou
- Carl Craig
- Charlotte De Witte
- Chris Liebing
- Derrick Carter B2b
- Mark Farina
- Dj Minx
- Dj Seinfeld
- Dom Dolla B2b John Summit
- Ela Minus
- Fjaak
- Giorgia Angiuli (Live)
- Green Velvet
- Klangkuenstler
- Lsdxoxo
- Masters At Work
- Moodymann
- Robert Hood (Live)
- Spedj
- Surgeon
- Tsha
- Underworld
Movement tickets
One-day and three-day passes for the festival are available now.
VIP tickets range from $159-359, plus service fees.
General admission tickets range from $119-259, plus fees.