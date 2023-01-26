Movement announces partial lineup for Detroit music fest

article

Part of the Movement festival lineup is here.

The electronic music festival will be held Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29, at Detroit's Hart Plaza.

Movement Music Fest lineup

Caribou

Carl Craig

Charlotte De Witte

Chris Liebing

Derrick Carter B2b

Mark Farina

Dj Minx

Dj Seinfeld

Dom Dolla B2b John Summit

Ela Minus

Fjaak

Giorgia Angiuli (Live)

Green Velvet

Klangkuenstler

Lsdxoxo

Masters At Work

Moodymann

Robert Hood (Live)

Spedj

Surgeon

Tsha

Underworld

Movement tickets

One-day and three-day passes for the festival are available now.

VIP tickets range from $159-359, plus service fees.

General admission tickets range from $119-259, plus fees.

Buy tickets here.

More music fest news: