MSP arrests man who threatened to shoot police, woman and himself in Royal Oak Twp.

When dispatchers received a 911 open line call out of Royal Oak Township on Thursday, they could hear a man saying he was going to assault the woman he was arguing with, according to Michigan State Police.

During an open line call to 911, the caller does not hang up, and often may not be speaking directly to the dispatcher. This allows dispatchers to listen in to what is happening.

The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. When MSP arrived at the house on the 20000 block of Mitchelledale Ave., dispatchers could hear the man saying "if the police come in here, I’m shooting you, I’m shooting them, and myself," MSP Second District posted on X.

"Troopers did not attempt to enter the home and formed a perimeter around the home," according to MSP. "The MSP Emergency Support Team was notified as well."

Utilizing a patrol vehicle's public address system, troopers commanded those inside the residence to exit with their hands above their heads. These instructions continued for approximately an hour. During this time, dispatch informed troopers they were able to get the victim on the phone again.

"Troopers were able to speak with the suspect and convince him to surrender," police stated. "The 49-year-old suspect was then taken into custody."

Inside the residence, police found and seized a Taurus 9mm pistol and a Winchester 20g shotgun. The suspect will remain in custody, pending a review by the Oakland County prosecutor.

"Great work by dispatchers and troopers to be able to deescalate this situation, and resolve it safely." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in the X release. "We want to remind anyone involved in a physical or mental domestic violence situation, help is available by contacting police or the Michigan domestic violence hotline at 866.VOICEDV."

Resources:

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org

The YWCA Interim House can be found here.

A Safe Place in Oakland can be found here.

Haven of Oakland County, which can be found here.

In Macomb there’s Turning Point, which can be found here.

In Washtenaw County there’s Safe House Center.