Michigan State Police and Detroit police cracked down on speeders and careless drivers this week.

Police made 130 stops and issued 108 tickets during the "Motor City Wolfpack" operation Wednesday on I-96 near Joy.

Of those tickets, 96 were for speeding, with the top speeder going 101 mph. One driver fled. The lowest speed stopped was 86 mph, police said.

Police also made six arrests.