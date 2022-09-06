MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway

A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said.

According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.

Once on Southfield, police said the SUV crossed to the left lane, and someone fired 2-3 shots at the Malibu. None of the bullets hit the car.

Police closed the freeway and ramp as they searched for shell casings. An investigation is ongoing.