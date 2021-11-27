MSP: Drunk driver arrested after going wrong way on I-75

The Michigan State Police arrested a drunk driver Saturday morning going the wrong direction on I-75 in Oakland County.

According to MSP, 911 started receiving calls of a wrong way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 from Grange Hall to Dixie Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Troopers began to check the area and were able to find the vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Sashabaw.

Troopers entered the freeway directly behind the suspect vehicle with lights and sirens activated and were able to get the driver to stop.

When the driver was approached he was found to be intoxicated and unaware he was going the wrong way.

The driver submitted to a blood draw and was taken into custody.

