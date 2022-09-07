MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday.

Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.

After the Cadillac woman was arrested, police searched her vehicle and found a half-empty bottle of rum in a bag on the passenger side floor.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

She was charged with one count of felony operating while intoxicated - third offense, one count of driving while license suspended, and one count of open intoxicant in vehicle. Her bond was set at $20,000 10% cash surety.