MSP helicopter follows suspects to Romulus, Motor City Casino after chase that started in Warren

A police chase that started in Warren and stretched to Romulus on Sunday morning eventually ended at Motor City Casino in Detroit.

Warren police and Michigan State Police were pursuing a Chrysler 300 wanted for larceny from a vehicle and unlawful driving away of an automobile around 1:10 a.m.

When Warren police terminated the chase, MSP's helicopter, Trooper 2, followed the car to the area of Hawthorne Drive and Wayne Road in Romulus. An MSP sergeant saw the car in a subdivision and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. Police said the sergeant did not chase the car, but Trooper 2 continued to follow the 300.

Related: Speeding driver crashes into Detroit building after fleeing traffic stop

The car was followed to the parking garage of Motor City Casino, where police found it abandoned.

Then, police say they spotted the two suspects walking along the street outside the garage. One suspect ran but was caught a short distance away. Police reviewed surveillance footage to confirm that the two people in custody, the 32-year-old driver who is from Livonia and a 24-year-old passenger from Detroit, were the suspects in the 300.

Both suspects were taken to the Detroit Detention Center, pending charges.