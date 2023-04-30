Speeding driver crashes into Detroit building after fleeing traffic stop

A driver crashed into a Detroit building after speeding away from Michigan State Police early Sunday.

According to police, troopers were patrolling in the area of Oakman and 14, near the Lodge Freeway, just before 12:40 a.m. when they saw a speeding driver behind them. The driver slammed on their brakes when they saw it was a police car and tried to not pass the troopers.

The driver then abruptly turned on 14th and sped away. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going. Police said troopers did not pursue it.

After the driver fled, police checking the immediate area found the vehicle crashed into a building at Oakman and 14th and saw two people running away.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Warren and passenger, a 19-year-old from Detroit, ran into a gated parking lot and eventually surrendered because they had nowhere to go.

The driver was treated for injuries, and both were taken to the Detroit Detention Center.