MSP investigates two separate fatal pedestrian crashes; one on the Lodge Freeway and the other on I-75

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes that occurred overnight on Sunday.

The Lodge (M-10) and W. Grand Blvd

Michigan State Police responded to calls about a serious injury crash on southbound M-10 at 1:45 a.m. Callers told MSP that a black male wearing all black clothing was walking in the freeway's left lane near W. Grand Blvd.

He walked into the center lane and was struck by a Ford Fusion, said MSP. Troopers arrived on the scene and found the pedestrian who was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Investigators said the Ford Fusion stayed on the scene and alcohol is not a factor. The freeway was closed during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and pending the pedestrian's identification and the prosecutor's review.

I-75 and 8 Mile Exit Ramp

MSP Troopers received information of a fatal pedestrian crash on NB I-75 neat the 8 Mile Exit Ramp at 2:20 a.m.

A 41-year-old man from Farmington Hills was driving his car when it ran out of gas, said MSP. The car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp.

The man was putting gas in his car when him and his car were struck from behind, investigators said. The driver was unfortunately pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car that struck the man and his car stayed on the scene, MSP said. Alcohol is not suspected at this time and the ramp was closed during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and pens the prosecutor's review.