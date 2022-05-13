Two-car crash in Pontiac kills elderly woman from Rochester Hills

An elderly Rochester Hills woman has died from her injuries from a car crash Thursday afternoon in Pontiac.

Investigators said that 78-year-old Frankie Louise Lee was making a left turn onto Laurel Avenue from E. Walton Boulevard when she was struck by another car.

Her car, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Charger driven by a 19-year-old man from Pontiac, according to sheriff's deputies.

Lee was taken to the hospital where she, unfortunately, died from her injuries. The 19-year-old was also hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.

According to investigators, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed may have contributed to it, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit.